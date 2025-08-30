Hi, everyone!
The latest 1.0.17 update brings several improvements in the game:
Improved user usability shots (now can be with automatic aim or manual)
Improved goalkeeper strategies
Stamina now regenerates faster
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update