30 August 2025 Build 19796083
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi, everyone!
The latest 1.0.17 update brings several improvements in the game:

  • Improved user usability shots (now can be with automatic aim or manual)

  • Improved goalkeeper strategies

  • Stamina now regenerates faster

Changed files in this update

