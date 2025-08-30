Combat range expanded to 2 tiles for crew/pirates. Combat destination distance updated.



Pirate in range whilst moving now check 2 tile range.



Line of sight test added for combat range checks.



Laser fx now take distance into life calculation.



Fix: Idle workers could be uncentered on a tile if a fix job is destroyed en route.



Onboard combat now takes place at longer distance, as laser range has now been extended. I've currently set this to just two tiles, as i gather feedback. But expect this to be altered in the future, as weapon range might be something that needs to be researched.Range extension has actually been quite involved as line of sight comes into play, and it's taken a little while to figure out when walls do or don't block targeting (and also doors opening/closing). Also the check if a pirate is near to a crew member check has been expanded so they can now start shooting from a 2 tile range.Patch notes:-Nick