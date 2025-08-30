Range extension has actually been quite involved as line of sight comes into play, and it's taken a little while to figure out when walls do or don't block targeting (and also doors opening/closing). Also the check if a pirate is near to a crew member check has been expanded so they can now start shooting from a 2 tile range.
Patch notes:-
- Combat range expanded to 2 tiles for crew/pirates. Combat destination distance updated.
- Pirate in range whilst moving now check 2 tile range.
- Line of sight test added for combat range checks.
- Laser fx now take distance into life calculation.
- Fix: Idle workers could be uncentered on a tile if a fix job is destroyed en route.
Nick
Changed files in this update