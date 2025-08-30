 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 August 2025 Build 19796044 Edited 30 August 2025 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hotfix #1

Balancing :
- Before the first skull is reach on the chaos gauge, only common cargo will be sent.
- Cargo count per delivery now increase with the amount of players who joined the game
- On 3rd skulls, even legendary cargo can now appear twice per delivery

Bugs :
- Fixed an issue removing cargos from deliveries occasionally

Changed files in this update

Depot 3419051
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link