Balancing :
- Before the first skull is reach on the chaos gauge, only common cargo will be sent.
- Cargo count per delivery now increase with the amount of players who joined the game
- On 3rd skulls, even legendary cargo can now appear twice per delivery
Bugs :
- Fixed an issue removing cargos from deliveries occasionally
Playtest #1 - Hotfix #1
