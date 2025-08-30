Mega Update Preview:

New Map System 1.1 You can meet NPCs at the campfire hub. Your Charisma and Emotional Intelligence (EQ) determine whether they’ll engage with you.

1.2 A Home system is planned for EA. It will affect the heir’s (player’s) baseline build. (Concept not yet finalized.)

1.3 A Cave scene is planned for EA, where items can be exchanged for food or traded. (Concept in progress.) New Item System 2.1 Added a Gift-Giving system. (Tutorial/guide not yet implemented.)

2.2 Buff items can influence card resolution/check values.

2.3 A small subset of items can restore Stamina and Health, but this isn’t widely implemented yet.

2.4 For EA, we plan to add many items that permanently increase attributes. UI Overhaul. The old UI simply couldn’t fit the map system. All facial character parts have been added, but are not yet wired up; targeting EA. A Difficulty System may land in EA or the full release. A How-to-Play / Onboarding system will go live in EA. Save System added. It may contain bugs—feedback is appreciated. Added 10 new gathering cards, mainly yielding new items. Opening tutorial revamped into an illustrated presentation. (Huge thanks to illustrator Xinyue!!!)

More Meng Po–themed illustrations are planned. (Thanks again to Xinyue!!!) Card draws are now split into two pools: Moon and Stars. One is pure RNG; the other lets players allocate selections. Both consume “Destiny Choices”.

About the demo testing roster: QQ group friends’ names haven’t been added yet. If you’re willing to provide testing feedback—or have done so before—please contact me to be added to the test list.

Before EA goes live, we especially need data-driven testing—for example, NPC mortality rates and related balancing. Feedback is very welcome.

If you previously filled out the form, please add follow-ups where you left your earlier comment.

(Next player test-list update — EA release.)

(The test-feedback roster will continue to update until the full release.)

That’s all—thanks for reading!





