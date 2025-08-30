29 Aug 2025 - Patch v00.60.074
We’ve been listening to your feedback and packed this patch with fixes, improvements, and exciting new features:
🛒 Customer Fixes – No more freezing or endless waiting at self-checkouts and racks.
🏷️ Content Corrections – Adjusted product names and images for accuracy.
📦 Storage Rack Fix – Boxes no longer disappear when racks touch trash bins.
🚪 Front Door Update – Adjusted player collision with the front door.
❄️ Lighting Tweaks – Reduced glow from freezers and fridges.
🧱 New Modular Walls – Build your dream store layout with doors and windows.
⚖️ Placement Options – Choose between Realistic or Perfectly Aligned product placement.
👷 Stocker Upgrade - The trash bins at the back of the store can now be used by stockers.
👷 Stocker Upgrade 2 – Maximum stockers increased from 9 → 12.
⚡ Performance Improvements – Smoother gameplay across the board.
Join our Discord to report bugs, share suggestions, and ask questions!
Changed files in this update