30 August 2025 Build 19796030 Edited 30 August 2025 – 10:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

29 Aug 2025 - Patch v00.60.074

We’ve been listening to your feedback and packed this patch with fixes, improvements, and exciting new features:

  • 🛒 Customer Fixes – No more freezing or endless waiting at self-checkouts and racks.

  • 🏷️ Content Corrections – Adjusted product names and images for accuracy.

  • 📦 Storage Rack Fix – Boxes no longer disappear when racks touch trash bins.

  • 🚪 Front Door Update – Adjusted player collision with the front door.

  • ❄️ Lighting Tweaks – Reduced glow from freezers and fridges.

  • 🧱 New Modular Walls – Build your dream store layout with doors and windows.

  • ⚖️ Placement Options – Choose between Realistic or Perfectly Aligned product placement.

  • 👷 Stocker Upgrade - The trash bins at the back of the store can now be used by stockers.

  • 👷 Stocker Upgrade 2 – Maximum stockers increased from 9 → 12.

  • Performance Improvements – Smoother gameplay across the board.

Join our Discord to report bugs, share suggestions, and ask questions!

https://discord.gg/yagvmMCnR7

