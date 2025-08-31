The app has been updated to 2.0.0b18.[Changes]- The method for detecting the captured area has been updated.This will reduce the chance of cropping the captured area failing. It is no longer dependent on the background color or frame drawing status.If you would like to use the old detection method, please change it in the advanced settings.This update affects the core of the app. If you experience any issues due to this change, please report them to ⁠Discussion.[Additional Features]- Added GIF animation capture function.When photo mode is selected, you can capture GIF animation images by holding down the capture trigger button.To end animation recording, release the trigger.GIF animation related options and an achievement have also been added.[Other]- The image size (volume) is now displayed on the panel (when the date and time display is enabled).- You can close all panels by holding down the close panel button.- Minor bugs have been fixed.Thanks.Eureka Works