30 August 2025 Build 19795989 Edited 30 August 2025 – 09:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
(｡•̀ᴗ-)✧ New Environmental Updates
・🌬️ Houses now have windows!
・🚪 Doors are properly installed (no more spinning with the camera).
・🎨 Paintings and wall objects.

✨ More to come, but this update opens new possibilities for decoration, immersion, and learning vocabulary going forward.

🎓 Japanese Learning
・📝 I'm working hard on study contents, so stay tuned for that!

💬 Community
・🙏 Thanks for testing, playing, and sharing feedback! Join the Discord and share your ideas :)

またね！
Light :>

