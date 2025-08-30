(｡•̀ᴗ-)✧ New Environmental Updates

・🌬️ Houses now have windows!

・🚪 Doors are properly installed (no more spinning with the camera).

・🎨 Paintings and wall objects.



✨ More to come, but this update opens new possibilities for decoration, immersion, and learning vocabulary going forward.



🎓 Japanese Learning

・📝 I'm working hard on study contents, so stay tuned for that!



💬 Community

・🙏 Thanks for testing, playing, and sharing feedback! Join the Discord and share your ideas :)



またね！

Light :>