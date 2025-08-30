Hello Everyone, here are some quick fixes for yesterday's update.
- A couple of bug fixes that were blocking progress.
- Masking issues for certain sprites.
- The Drill Enemy's targeting has been fixed to make it more consistent in its behavior.
We're still working on a couple of other bug reports we've received and hope to have a fix for them soon!
Update Notes for 30 Aug
