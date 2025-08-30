 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19795956
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Everyone, here are some quick fixes for yesterday's update.

- A couple of bug fixes that were blocking progress.

- Masking issues for certain sprites.

- The Drill Enemy's targeting has been fixed to make it more consistent in its behavior.

We're still working on a couple of other bug reports we've received and hope to have a fix for them soon!

Changed files in this update

Windows macOS Depot 1208691
