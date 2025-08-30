Greetings to all vivid/stasis players! This is the changelog for version 5.1.2.



- Added "Some More of That Song" by Jamie Paige

- Added "smots gaming" Soundscan map

- Worldcross Play is now functional again

- Redesigned UI of Worldcross Play

- Added Emotes / Stickers to Worldcross Play

- Worldcross Play now supports 8 players instead of 6

- Fixed issues with the SUPERNOVA unlock

- Fixed Favorite stars appearing on non-existant songs

- Fixed minor visual bugs in Course Mode

- Fixed options menu not displaying correctly when exiting code entry

- Fixed the exit transition on the code entry menu

- Fixed a layering issue in the west area of Betweenspace Layer 2

- You can now walk behind save points in Betweenspace

- Fixed transition into Apocalypse Challenge menu from Betweenspace

- Fixed a possible sequence break in Chapter 3

- Added a new title rewarded/auto-set if you had the "smots gaming" title before this update

- Added "VSync" visual option (might not work?)