30 August 2025 Build 19795955 Edited 30 August 2025 – 08:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings to all vivid/stasis players! This is the changelog for version 5.1.2.

- Added "Some More of That Song" by Jamie Paige
- Added "smots gaming" Soundscan map
- Worldcross Play is now functional again
- Redesigned UI of Worldcross Play
- Added Emotes / Stickers to Worldcross Play
- Worldcross Play now supports 8 players instead of 6
- Fixed issues with the SUPERNOVA unlock
- Fixed Favorite stars appearing on non-existant songs
- Fixed minor visual bugs in Course Mode
- Fixed options menu not displaying correctly when exiting code entry
- Fixed the exit transition on the code entry menu
- Fixed a layering issue in the west area of Betweenspace Layer 2
- You can now walk behind save points in Betweenspace
- Fixed transition into Apocalypse Challenge menu from Betweenspace
- Fixed a possible sequence break in Chapter 3
- Added a new title rewarded/auto-set if you had the "smots gaming" title before this update
- Added "VSync" visual option (might not work?)

