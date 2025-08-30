Base Building
You should no longer clip through the floor.
Known issues: this may still happen when spawning or when building over deep water.
Base structures now have better resistance to higher-level enemy attacks.
Sharp Stakes now deal 100% of the damage they take back to enemies attacking them in melee range (was a fixed amount).
Fixed a bug that caused base structures to be vulnerable to Arcane damage (most importantly, Ghost explosions).
Storage Boxes can now be placed under Packing Tables.
Bugs
Fixed a bug that caused enemies to camp endlessly at the player's death spot.
Fixed a bug that caused +Slash and +Pierce damage affixes to incorrectly increase Fire damage.
Fixed a bug that caused wands to consume arrows.
Fixed a bug that caused save file corruption if the game was closed during world loading.
Misc
Raft no longer requires a rope and now sails 20% faster.
Enemies no longer attack portals.
World loading is now faster.
Bosses no longer follow players into the ocean.
Nighttime raiders can no longer have more than 1 star (and the strongest of them can't have any).
