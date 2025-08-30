 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 August 2025 Build 19795932 Edited 30 August 2025 – 08:46:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Base Building

  • You should no longer clip through the floor.
    Known issues: this may still happen when spawning or when building over deep water.

  • Base structures now have better resistance to higher-level enemy attacks.

  • Sharp Stakes now deal 100% of the damage they take back to enemies attacking them in melee range (was a fixed amount).

  • Fixed a bug that caused base structures to be vulnerable to Arcane damage (most importantly, Ghost explosions).

  • Storage Boxes can now be placed under Packing Tables.

Bugs

  • Fixed a bug that caused enemies to camp endlessly at the player's death spot.

  • Fixed a bug that caused +Slash and +Pierce damage affixes to incorrectly increase Fire damage.

  • Fixed a bug that caused wands to consume arrows.

  • Fixed a bug that caused save file corruption if the game was closed during world loading.

Misc

  • Raft no longer requires a rope and now sails 20% faster.

  • Enemies no longer attack portals.

  • World loading is now faster.

  • Bosses no longer follow players into the ocean.

  • Nighttime raiders can no longer have more than 1 star (and the strongest of them can't have any).

Changed files in this update

Depot 2896382
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link