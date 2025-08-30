changelog



-Shipyards will now build other units in their queues if the unit limit for the next ship in queue has been reached.

-Fixed an issue where AI failed to build new mechbots in tech level 3 when the cargo barge limit was set too low.

-Resource counts in end of match statistics are now always displayed as whole numbers.

-AI no longer creates one fewer unit than the unit cap.



multiplayer (work in progress)

-Fixed an issue causing the host to display clients' build menus.