30 August 2025 Build 19795913 Edited 30 August 2025 – 08:39:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
changelog

-Shipyards will now build other units in their queues if the unit limit for the next ship in queue has been reached.
-Fixed an issue where AI failed to build new mechbots in tech level 3 when the cargo barge limit was set too low.
-Resource counts in end of match statistics are now always displayed as whole numbers.
-AI no longer creates one fewer unit than the unit cap.

multiplayer (work in progress)
-Fixed an issue causing the host to display clients' build menus.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2445161
