changelog
-Shipyards will now build other units in their queues if the unit limit for the next ship in queue has been reached.
-Fixed an issue where AI failed to build new mechbots in tech level 3 when the cargo barge limit was set too low.
-Resource counts in end of match statistics are now always displayed as whole numbers.
-AI no longer creates one fewer unit than the unit cap.
multiplayer (work in progress)
-Fixed an issue causing the host to display clients' build menus.
Zeta Leporis RTS updated to v.0.4.80.2025
