Hello everyone,

I hope you are having a lovely day!



The beta build of the custom mode is now live.







How to Join?

Anyone can join and test the custom mode. You can join it by following these steps:

Open your Steam Client app Go to Library tab Go to the game Keytamine Right click -> Properties Then go to Betas Finally, select from the Beta Participation drop-down: beta_custom Beta build for testing the new custom mode.





I will go through the level editor in much detail in the next update, but now I will provide some insights.

The custom mode will allow you to modify many settings, like:

Waves count and wave duration.

What things are spawned and control their spawns.

Regular and Elite keys settings (Damage, health, speed, move rate)

These settings are flexible, and they can allow to have somewhat crazy, unbalanced settings. This is intentional, so it gives the player some fun time.



The beta version should work with your current save file without issue.



If you found an issue, please report it in the community.



Hope you enjoy it!

-Ali.