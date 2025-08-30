Hey,

the new update fixed a few arbitrary and boring bugs. You might also notice a few things having changed around, this is in preparation for a larger content update.

"Ponder" before beginning a new game would softlock you and you would have to delete a non-existing character in order to play the game. This is now fixed, and a warning of the ponder menu not contributing to your progress when you have not created a character has been added.

Dialog with dr Cedrovnik will not be triggered outside of the clinic now.

You are now able to buy Pink Fratre´s wares, an option I forgot to put in for that character.

Maťka is now less likely to ruin your game and can not spawn if you have less than 88 money. This was not a bug, but the game is more playable like this.

Christopher Landslide can now massage you outside of the asylum.

The Foram Fortress boss can now not spawn twice.

Thank you for being with me on my quest of making this game astounding and incredible. Now go out there, and avenge general Nejedlý´s death!

Strejda Jenda Productions