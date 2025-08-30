DEVELOPER CHALLENGE - DAY 5/10: LEADERBOARD FIXES & SAVE SYSTEM RECOVERY
IMPORTANT UPDATE: SAVE SYSTEM RECOVERY
We sincerely apologize for the latest cloud save problems
We deeply regret the trouble caused by yesterday's update. Here's what happened and how we fixed it:
What Went Wrong:
• A bug in yesterday's update caused critical issues
• We had to rollback to a previous build to prevent further problems
• This rollback unfortunately caused save data issues for some players
How We Fixed It:
• Save System Calibration - Completely recalibrated the save system
• Data Recovery - Your lost saves are now recovered and accessible
• Login Restoration - You can now log into the game again normally
• Cross-Platform Sync - Steam Cloud saves working properly again
We're Sorry:
Your progress and time are valuable, and we should have caught this issue before release. We've implemented additional safeguards to prevent similar problems in the future.
WE'RE BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER - CRITICAL FIXES AFTER YESTERDAY'S ROLLBACK
Today's Progress:
• 4 Critical System Fixes implemented
• Save System Recovery completed
• Leaderboard Reliability restored
• Player Data Protection ensured
• Day 4 Updates Included - All previous improvements now available
• Additional Bug Fixes - New optimizations and gameplay improvements
FOUR MAJOR UPDATES:
1. Leaderboard Ranking System - More reliable and accurate calculations
2. Leaderboard Loading Performance - Faster loading with more user data visibility
3. R Key Card Reroll - New keyboard shortcut for card refreshing
4. Outline Persistence Fix - Resolved outline staying open issue
NEW ADDITIONAL FIXES:
5. Save Notification System - Game saved notification added for day starts
6. Cat NPC Behavior - Cat now appears once per slot and saves between maps
7. Complete Mission UI - Updated complete mission popup interface
8. Purchase System Fix - Resolved mine and wall purchase issues from previous day
9. Music Performance - Reduced stuttering during music transitions
10. Combat Optimizations - Character attacks and enemy detection improvements
11. Flamethrower Optimization - Soldier behavior and particle system improvements
12. Material Instance Optimization - Performance improvements for material instances
13. NPC Expedition Power - Increased expedition power for NPCs
14. Zombie Movement - Increased normal walker zombie movement speed
CRITICAL SYSTEM FIXES
Leaderboard Improvements:
• Leaderboard Ranking System Enhanced - More reliable ranking calculations that were previously incorrect
• Leaderboard Loading Performance - Reduced waiting time, now showing more user data efficiently
• Leaderboard Data Accuracy - Fixed calculation errors that affected player rankings
• Leaderboard User Visibility - More players can now see their data properly
Gameplay Enhancements:
• R Key Card Reroll - Press R to reroll cards for better strategic options
• Keyboard Shortcut Integration - Seamless card refresh functionality
• Strategic Flexibility - More control over card selection during gameplay
UI/UX Fixes:
• Outline Persistence Fix - Resolved issue where outlines remained open unexpectedly
• Interface Stability - Cleaner, more predictable UI behavior
• User Experience Polish - Smoother interactions throughout the game
ADDITIONAL BUG FIXES & OPTIMIZATIONS
Save System & UI Improvements:
• Save Notification System - Game saved notification added for day starts to provide better feedback
• Cat NPC Behavior - Cat now appears once per slot and saves between maps for consistent experience
• Complete Mission UI - Updated complete mission popup interface for better user experience
Purchase System Fixes:
• Mine & Wall Purchase Fix - Resolved purchase issues that occurred in the previous day's update
Performance Optimizations:
• Music Performance - Reduced stuttering during music transitions for smoother audio experience
• Combat Optimizations - Character attacks and enemy detection improvements for better gameplay flow
• Flamethrower Optimization - Soldier behavior and particle system improvements for enhanced visual performance
• Material Instance Optimization - Performance improvements for material instances to reduce resource usage
Gameplay Balance Updates:
• NPC Expedition Power - Increased expedition power for NPCs to improve their effectiveness
• Zombie Movement - Increased normal walker zombie movement speed for more dynamic gameplay
DAY 4 UPDATES NOW INCLUDED
Since we reverted to the previous build, all Day 4 improvements are now available:
Map Progression & UI Enhancements:
• Map Transition Confirmation - "Do you want to exit?" confirmation panel when reaching Day 30
• Enhanced Resource Management - Basic Soldier count now displayed in TOP UI resource bar
• Improved Combat Visualization - Radial white sprite indicators showing soldier attack ranges
Combat & Visual Improvements:
• Stonefist Stone Enhancements - Fixed random appearance issues, added explosion effects
• Soldier Visibility Fixes - Fixed soldier shadow rendering issues
• Combat System Improvements - Fixed random bullet visual artifacts, added population requirement notifications
Gameplay Mechanics & Stability:
• Card System Improvements - Fixed aircraft card spawning issues
• Reroll System Fixes - Fixed reroll button activation inconsistencies
• Steam Cloud Save Synchronization - Enhanced Steam Cloud save functionality
COMMUNITY SUPPORT
Special thanks to players who helped during the crisis:
Crisis Response Heroes:
• Players who reported save issues immediately
• Community members who provided detailed bug reports
• Discord members who helped others during the rollback
• Steam reviewers who remained patient during the fix
Your patience and understanding during this difficult time means everything to us.
THE CHALLENGE CONTINUES
Day 5 complete: System recovery and critical fixes implemented.
Tomorrow: More improvements, more stability, more community-driven development.
Remember: We learn from every challenge, and your feedback helps us grow stronger.
Day 5 complete. Day 6 begins tomorrow. Thank you for your patience and support.
We're committed to making things right and building a better game together.
