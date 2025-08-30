DEVELOPER CHALLENGE - DAY 5/10: LEADERBOARD FIXES & SAVE SYSTEM RECOVERY

We deeply regret the trouble caused by yesterday's update. Here's what happened and how we fixed it:• A bug in yesterday's update caused critical issues• We had to rollback to a previous build to prevent further problems• This rollback unfortunately caused save data issues for some players- Completely recalibrated the save system- Your lost saves are now recovered and accessible- You can now log into the game again normally- Steam Cloud saves working properly againYour progress and time are valuable, and we should have caught this issue before release. We've implemented additional safeguards to prevent similar problems in the future.Today's Progress:implementedcompletedrestoredensured- All previous improvements now available- New optimizations and gameplay improvements1.- More reliable and accurate calculations2.- Faster loading with more user data visibility3.- New keyboard shortcut for card refreshing4.- Resolved outline staying open issue5.- Game saved notification added for day starts6.- Cat now appears once per slot and saves between maps7.- Updated complete mission popup interface8.- Resolved mine and wall purchase issues from previous day9.- Reduced stuttering during music transitions10.- Character attacks and enemy detection improvements11.- Soldier behavior and particle system improvements12.- Performance improvements for material instances13.- Increased expedition power for NPCs14.- Increased normal walker zombie movement speed- More reliable ranking calculations that were previously incorrect- Reduced waiting time, now showing more user data efficiently- Fixed calculation errors that affected player rankings- More players can now see their data properly- Press R to reroll cards for better strategic options- Seamless card refresh functionality- More control over card selection during gameplay- Resolved issue where outlines remained open unexpectedly- Cleaner, more predictable UI behavior- Smoother interactions throughout the game- Game saved notification added for day starts to provide better feedback- Cat now appears once per slot and saves between maps for consistent experience- Updated complete mission popup interface for better user experience- Resolved purchase issues that occurred in the previous day's update- Reduced stuttering during music transitions for smoother audio experience- Character attacks and enemy detection improvements for better gameplay flow- Soldier behavior and particle system improvements for enhanced visual performance- Performance improvements for material instances to reduce resource usage- Increased expedition power for NPCs to improve their effectiveness- Increased normal walker zombie movement speed for more dynamic gameplay- "Do you want to exit?" confirmation panel when reaching Day 30- Basic Soldier count now displayed in TOP UI resource bar- Radial white sprite indicators showing soldier attack ranges- Fixed random appearance issues, added explosion effects- Fixed soldier shadow rendering issues- Fixed random bullet visual artifacts, added population requirement notifications- Fixed aircraft card spawning issues- Fixed reroll button activation inconsistencies- Enhanced Steam Cloud save functionality• Players who reported save issues immediately• Community members who provided detailed bug reports• Discord members who helped others during the rollback• Steam reviewers who remained patient during the fixMore improvements, more stability, more community-driven development.We learn from every challenge, and your feedback helps us grow stronger.