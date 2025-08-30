 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19795531 Edited 30 August 2025 – 16:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


DEVELOPER CHALLENGE - DAY 5/10: LEADERBOARD FIXES & SAVE SYSTEM RECOVERY


IMPORTANT UPDATE: SAVE SYSTEM RECOVERY


We sincerely apologize for the latest cloud save problems

We deeply regret the trouble caused by yesterday's update. Here's what happened and how we fixed it:

What Went Wrong:
• A bug in yesterday's update caused critical issues
• We had to rollback to a previous build to prevent further problems
• This rollback unfortunately caused save data issues for some players

How We Fixed It:
Save System Calibration - Completely recalibrated the save system
Data Recovery - Your lost saves are now recovered and accessible
Login Restoration - You can now log into the game again normally
Cross-Platform Sync - Steam Cloud saves working properly again

We're Sorry:
Your progress and time are valuable, and we should have caught this issue before release. We've implemented additional safeguards to prevent similar problems in the future.

WE'RE BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER - CRITICAL FIXES AFTER YESTERDAY'S ROLLBACK


Today's Progress:
4 Critical System Fixes implemented
Save System Recovery completed
Leaderboard Reliability restored
Player Data Protection ensured
Day 4 Updates Included - All previous improvements now available
Additional Bug Fixes - New optimizations and gameplay improvements

FOUR MAJOR UPDATES:
1. Leaderboard Ranking System - More reliable and accurate calculations
2. Leaderboard Loading Performance - Faster loading with more user data visibility
3. R Key Card Reroll - New keyboard shortcut for card refreshing
4. Outline Persistence Fix - Resolved outline staying open issue

NEW ADDITIONAL FIXES:
5. Save Notification System - Game saved notification added for day starts
6. Cat NPC Behavior - Cat now appears once per slot and saves between maps
7. Complete Mission UI - Updated complete mission popup interface
8. Purchase System Fix - Resolved mine and wall purchase issues from previous day
9. Music Performance - Reduced stuttering during music transitions
10. Combat Optimizations - Character attacks and enemy detection improvements
11. Flamethrower Optimization - Soldier behavior and particle system improvements
12. Material Instance Optimization - Performance improvements for material instances
13. NPC Expedition Power - Increased expedition power for NPCs
14. Zombie Movement - Increased normal walker zombie movement speed

CRITICAL SYSTEM FIXES


Leaderboard Improvements:

Leaderboard Ranking System Enhanced - More reliable ranking calculations that were previously incorrect
Leaderboard Loading Performance - Reduced waiting time, now showing more user data efficiently
Leaderboard Data Accuracy - Fixed calculation errors that affected player rankings
Leaderboard User Visibility - More players can now see their data properly

Gameplay Enhancements:
R Key Card Reroll - Press R to reroll cards for better strategic options
Keyboard Shortcut Integration - Seamless card refresh functionality
Strategic Flexibility - More control over card selection during gameplay

UI/UX Fixes:
Outline Persistence Fix - Resolved issue where outlines remained open unexpectedly
Interface Stability - Cleaner, more predictable UI behavior
User Experience Polish - Smoother interactions throughout the game

ADDITIONAL BUG FIXES & OPTIMIZATIONS


Save System & UI Improvements:
Save Notification System - Game saved notification added for day starts to provide better feedback
Cat NPC Behavior - Cat now appears once per slot and saves between maps for consistent experience
Complete Mission UI - Updated complete mission popup interface for better user experience

Purchase System Fixes:
Mine & Wall Purchase Fix - Resolved purchase issues that occurred in the previous day's update

Performance Optimizations:
Music Performance - Reduced stuttering during music transitions for smoother audio experience
Combat Optimizations - Character attacks and enemy detection improvements for better gameplay flow
Flamethrower Optimization - Soldier behavior and particle system improvements for enhanced visual performance
Material Instance Optimization - Performance improvements for material instances to reduce resource usage

Gameplay Balance Updates:
NPC Expedition Power - Increased expedition power for NPCs to improve their effectiveness
Zombie Movement - Increased normal walker zombie movement speed for more dynamic gameplay

DAY 4 UPDATES NOW INCLUDED


Since we reverted to the previous build, all Day 4 improvements are now available:

Map Progression & UI Enhancements:
Map Transition Confirmation - "Do you want to exit?" confirmation panel when reaching Day 30
Enhanced Resource Management - Basic Soldier count now displayed in TOP UI resource bar
Improved Combat Visualization - Radial white sprite indicators showing soldier attack ranges

Combat & Visual Improvements:
Stonefist Stone Enhancements - Fixed random appearance issues, added explosion effects
Soldier Visibility Fixes - Fixed soldier shadow rendering issues
Combat System Improvements - Fixed random bullet visual artifacts, added population requirement notifications

Gameplay Mechanics & Stability:
Card System Improvements - Fixed aircraft card spawning issues
Reroll System Fixes - Fixed reroll button activation inconsistencies
Steam Cloud Save Synchronization - Enhanced Steam Cloud save functionality



COMMUNITY SUPPORT


Special thanks to players who helped during the crisis:

Crisis Response Heroes:
• Players who reported save issues immediately
• Community members who provided detailed bug reports
• Discord members who helped others during the rollback
• Steam reviewers who remained patient during the fix

Your patience and understanding during this difficult time means everything to us.

THE CHALLENGE CONTINUES


Day 5 complete: System recovery and critical fixes implemented.

Tomorrow: More improvements, more stability, more community-driven development.

Remember: We learn from every challenge, and your feedback helps us grow stronger.

Day 5 complete. Day 6 begins tomorrow. Thank you for your patience and support.

We're committed to making things right and building a better game together.

