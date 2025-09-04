Hello, this is Project Moon.



We would like to share some additional information regarding changes and upcoming new content to the Mirror Dungeon Parallel Superposition EXTREME mode, which will be updated Sep. 4th, 2025 12:00 (KST).



[ Planned Changes ]

Certain aspects of "Adversity" will be adjusted at a later date.



[ Adversity with Planned Changes ]

Multiplies the amount of E.G.O Resources consumed when using E.G.O Skills



This Adversity's sole purpose was to increase the difficulty within Mirror Dungeons.

However, we realized that this Adversity would affect certain E.G.O Gifts' functions, causing them to work in unintended ways.



Therefore, this Adversity will be disabled for the Sep. 4th update,

and will be added back to the game after its logic is adjusted to affect only the E.G.O Resource consumption multiplication and nothing else.



※ The other Adversities are working as intended.







[ Planned Content ]

After the Parallel Superposition EXTREME Mode release, new bosses will be added to the mode.



[ Content ]

Several powerful enemies whom the manager had clashed with in the past will now spawn as new boss enemies.

Starting from Floor 11, there will be a small chance for them to invade a preexisting dungeon node to activate a battle encounter.



However, as it takes time to customize those boss enemies for the environments of the Mirror Dungeon, and applying all of them to the Mirror Dungeon at the same time could cause delays, we are planning to update the preexisting enemies first with the Sep. 4th update, with the new bosses coming with a future update.



We will share a more detailed information via a notice when the new bosses are updated.





To all users who have been looking forward to fighting the new bosses in the EXTREME mode, we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.



We will apply these changes and complete the update as soon as possible to provide a better gameplay experience.



Thank you.