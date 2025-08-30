Hi everyone,

Patch 0.755 focuses on improving the conversation card game, especially the Negotiation game.

I know I previously mentioned working on staff AI, but we’ve received a lot of feedback from players that the Negotiation card game felt unfairly difficult, and that the emotion system didn’t seem to matter. Because of this, I’ve shifted priorities to address these issues first.

This patch also includes two critical bug fixes for controller users, as well as adjustments to decoration attributes and prices. Now, higher-attribute items will demand higher prices, and more difficult-to-craft items will reward greater attributes—making it feel more balanced.

Details of this patch: