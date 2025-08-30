Hi everyone,
Patch 0.755 focuses on improving the conversation card game, especially the Negotiation game.
I know I previously mentioned working on staff AI, but we’ve received a lot of feedback from players that the Negotiation card game felt unfairly difficult, and that the emotion system didn’t seem to matter. Because of this, I’ve shifted priorities to address these issues first.
This patch also includes two critical bug fixes for controller users, as well as adjustments to decoration attributes and prices. Now, higher-attribute items will demand higher prices, and more difficult-to-craft items will reward greater attributes—making it feel more balanced.
Details of this patch:
Gameplay: Adjusted the difficulty of the Negotiation Card Game:
Give an extra Negotiate card to the player.
Reduced the confidence required to play the Negotiate card.
Reduced the discount amount rival characters can impose.
Gameplay: Reworked how emotions affect the conversation card game. Emotions now have a more meaningful impact, especially in Attraction topic.
Gameplay: Improved the mechanics of the Convince card. Its effects can now stack, and it will only be consumed when its effects are applied.
Controller Critical Fix: When selecting a destination to travel to, choosing “No” no longer causes the menu to freeze and force the player to quit.
Controller Critical Fix: During the conversation card game, using the Silence card and quickly pressing the select button no longer causes a crash that locked player movement.
Bug Fix: Fixed a configuration issue with the walls of the main market shop that caused icons to be hidden.
Bug Fix: In Laurel’s Inn, the player’s bedroom window no longer allows visibility into a guest bedroom.
Balance: Adjusted decoration attributes and prices across all items.
Changed files in this update