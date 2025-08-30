v1.2.0.8 patch
added 4 new cards
acid potion, vanish potion, tentacle potion, and monkey curse
fixed some issues related to new pathfinding added in the previous update
mime should no longer get stuck in corners
removed some "walls" around the towers to prevent weird targeting and movement
you can no longer clone buildings or other clones
hellfire missile now has a slight homing effect towards the nearest troop in the splash radius
fixed troop weights not applying, heavier troops should now be shoved around less often
other minor bug fixes
i decided to add in the 4 cards i showed off in my previous post, all of them are spells and they can be found in lesha's shop
also thank you all for the kind words in response to my previous post, i know it's probably not healthy to focus too much on negativity but it's also important to get feedback in order to improve my creations, i still feel kind of bad but i'm glad that there are people out there who actually care about what i make and are supportive of smaller devs, i really appreciate it
Changed files in this update