30 August 2025 Build 19795486 Edited 30 August 2025 – 07:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.2.0.8 patch

  • added 4 new cards

    • acid potion, vanish potion, tentacle potion, and monkey curse

  • fixed some issues related to new pathfinding added in the previous update

    • mime should no longer get stuck in corners

    • removed some "walls" around the towers to prevent weird targeting and movement

  • you can no longer clone buildings or other clones

  • hellfire missile now has a slight homing effect towards the nearest troop in the splash radius

  • fixed troop weights not applying, heavier troops should now be shoved around less often

  • other minor bug fixes

i decided to add in the 4 cards i showed off in my previous post, all of them are spells and they can be found in lesha's shop

also thank you all for the kind words in response to my previous post, i know it's probably not healthy to focus too much on negativity but it's also important to get feedback in order to improve my creations, i still feel kind of bad but i'm glad that there are people out there who actually care about what i make and are supportive of smaller devs, i really appreciate it

