v1.2.0.8 patch

added 4 new cards acid potion, vanish potion, tentacle potion, and monkey curse

fixed some issues related to new pathfinding added in the previous update mime should no longer get stuck in corners removed some "walls" around the towers to prevent weird targeting and movement

you can no longer clone buildings or other clones

hellfire missile now has a slight homing effect towards the nearest troop in the splash radius

fixed troop weights not applying, heavier troops should now be shoved around less often

other minor bug fixes

i decided to add in the 4 cards i showed off in my previous post, all of them are spells and they can be found in lesha's shop

also thank you all for the kind words in response to my previous post, i know it's probably not healthy to focus too much on negativity but it's also important to get feedback in order to improve my creations, i still feel kind of bad but i'm glad that there are people out there who actually care about what i make and are supportive of smaller devs, i really appreciate it