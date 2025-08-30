Gameplay
Enhanced manual clicking for coin collection
Increased click detection range (Radius 5 → Radius 8)
One-click collection for Copper Fragments
Stronger click effect on Copper Coins
New Talent: Golden Finger
Porter
Adjusted initial population cap to 8.
Alchemist
Crystal Staff (basic effect) now restores Mana based on collected Heat.
Thunder Priest
Reduced the chance of Lightning Chain splitting.
Optimization
Optimized performance when generating a large number of coins.
Optimized performance when too many Lightning Chains appear.
Reworked Forge interface layout to better present the 2-choice equipment system.
Added new popup hints for certain actions.
Bug Fixes
Fixed incorrect cost when collapsing Rift Space.
Fixed button click response issue in the upgrade interface.
Changed files in this update