30 August 2025 Build 19795413 Edited 30 August 2025 – 08:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • Enhanced manual clicking for coin collection

    • Increased click detection range (Radius 5 → Radius 8)

    • One-click collection for Copper Fragments

    • Stronger click effect on Copper Coins

    • New Talent: Golden Finger

  • Porter

    • Adjusted initial population cap to 8.

  • Alchemist

    • Crystal Staff (basic effect) now restores Mana based on collected Heat.

  • Thunder Priest

    • Reduced the chance of Lightning Chain splitting.

Optimization

  • Optimized performance when generating a large number of coins.

  • Optimized performance when too many Lightning Chains appear.

  • Reworked Forge interface layout to better present the 2-choice equipment system.

  • Added new popup hints for certain actions.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed incorrect cost when collapsing Rift Space.

  • Fixed button click response issue in the upgrade interface.

Changed files in this update

