30 August 2025 Build 19795239 Edited 30 August 2025 – 07:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.0.3 (Aug 30, 2025)

New

  • Camper Ville added

  • Start item added: Torch

Fixes

  • Fixed minor item issues

  • Updated in-game map image

  • Fixed an issue where some raptors wouldn’t move

Map

  • Reworked loot in the tropical area

  • Adjusted texture sizes on some objects for better performance

  • Fixed trees clipping into rocks

  • Further tweaked rock formations to prevent dinos from getting stuck

  • General performance improvements

  • Added more details to gas stations

  • Fixed collision issues on several objects

  • Fixed getting stuck in the gas station restroom

  • Added more map details to make the world feel more alive

Server Admins

  • No wipe required

  • Recommended: Update servers & clients to v0.0.3

  • Fixed 1 server warning

Your feedback matters!\[/b] Tell us what you’d like to see — right under this post or on Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/6UgzrEkpP7 JoinDiscord

Thanks for your support! ❤️
Holy Mask Games

