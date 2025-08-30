Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.0.3 (Aug 30, 2025)
New
Camper Ville added
Start item added: Torch
Fixes
Fixed minor item issues
Updated in-game map image
Fixed an issue where some raptors wouldn’t move
Map
Reworked loot in the tropical area
Adjusted texture sizes on some objects for better performance
Fixed trees clipping into rocks
Further tweaked rock formations to prevent dinos from getting stuck
General performance improvements
Added more details to gas stations
Fixed collision issues on several objects
Fixed getting stuck in the gas station restroom
Added more map details to make the world feel more alive
Server Admins
No wipe required
Recommended: Update servers & clients to v0.0.3
Fixed 1 server warning
