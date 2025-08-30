Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.0.3 (Aug 30, 2025)

New

Camper Ville added

Start item added: Torch

Fixes

Fixed minor item issues

Updated in-game map image

Fixed an issue where some raptors wouldn’t move

Map

Reworked loot in the tropical area

Adjusted texture sizes on some objects for better performance

Fixed trees clipping into rocks

Further tweaked rock formations to prevent dinos from getting stuck

General performance improvements

Added more details to gas stations

Fixed collision issues on several objects

Fixed getting stuck in the gas station restroom

Added more map details to make the world feel more alive

Server Admins

No wipe required

Recommended: Update servers & clients to v0.0.3

Fixed 1 server warning

