The Geminiflame Alpha Dragon concept remains intact, with item descriptions featuring the game's main storyline, including hints and summaries of key events from both the main and side stories. This patch also includes Japanese translations for patch 1.2.4, which upgrades two documents into two side stories.

Let's go on an adventure and discover the answers and secrets in the item descriptions! Now available in Geminiflame Alpha Dragon patch 1.5.5!!

When selection of Japanese language, there is still a lot English. Then we will continue to translate the Japanese until done.

Update Japanese translation roadmaps

06/01/25 (Updated patch 1.5.2)

Patch 1.0.0 : 13 Chapter Main story. Japanese language has been updated.

Patch 1.2.1 : 3 Side story. Japanese language has been updated.

Patch 1.3.0 : secret story. Japanese language has been updated.

06/26/25 (Updated patch 1.5.3)

Patch 1.4A.0 Side story ''Food of the Near restaurant, a deep-fried dish''

Patch 1.4B.0 Side story ''The Tempura Bento Consignment with Mainsolar'' and 1 new menu items.

Patch 1.4C.0 Side story "Sisters, Horizon and Sunshine"

Patch 1.4D.0 Side story "Aurora and Mainsolar sell a Slime Soft Drink'' and 1 new menu items.

07/26/25 (Updated patch 1.5.4)

Patch 1.4E.0 Side story "Mainsolar the new Chrysanthemum Tea recipe".

Patch 1.4F.0 Side story "Don't forget to buy and sell ingredients from the guild."

Patch 1.4G.0 Side story "Food of the Zin restaurant, a delicious dish"

08/30/25 (Updated patch 1.5.5)

Patch 1.3.1 4 Thai foods, 4 local foods of Phuket and 8 more menus.

Patch 1.3.2 Snack Crafting to heal TP and 8 new menu items.

Patch 1.3.3 Gear Crafting and 8 new gear items.

Still remaining.

Patch 1.0.0 : Over 40 item descriptions, documents, and more.

Patch 1.2.2 : 5 Background Side documents

Patch 1.2.3 : 4 Background Side documents

Almost finished translating to Japanese!!

The goal is now appear!!

Jaruwit Kraijan

AUG/30/2025