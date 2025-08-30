The whole game is now translated



Hi all!

Sorry for my absence, it’s been a long and exhausting process, but I finally finished translating the entire game! 🎉



Please forgive me if some translations aren’t 100% perfect. If you notice any mistakes, I’d be super grateful if you point them out so I can fix them in the next updates.



🙏 Thank you all so much for the warm support you’ve been giving me, it really keeps me motivated.

I’ll soon be releasing more updates with new items to decorate your world even further.



See you soon,

The Laba