30 August 2025 Build 19795146 Edited 30 August 2025 – 06:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The whole game is now translated

Hi all!
Sorry for my absence, it’s been a long and exhausting process, but I finally finished translating the entire game! 🎉

Please forgive me if some translations aren’t 100% perfect. If you notice any mistakes, I’d be super grateful if you point them out so I can fix them in the next updates.

🙏 Thank you all so much for the warm support you’ve been giving me, it really keeps me motivated.
I’ll soon be releasing more updates with new items to decorate your world even further.

See you soon,
The Laba

Changed files in this update

Depot 2903161
  • Loading history…
