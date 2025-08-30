We will continue to update and work on the game, improving it with each release.



Currently we have improved the Demo, and have done some refactoring of the core of the game, and in the future we are planning on updating the level design, some new tiles and other exiting things, stay tuned.



In this Patch is:



Fixed: Bug with cursors not always showing on Mac and Linux build

Fixed: Warriors would take damage and forget to eat

Fixed: Some bugs that would stop the enemies from moving at night

Updated: The Credits page now shows better information.