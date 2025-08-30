We will continue to update and work on the game, improving it with each release.
Currently we have improved the Demo, and have done some refactoring of the core of the game, and in the future we are planning on updating the level design, some new tiles and other exiting things, stay tuned.
In this Patch is:
Fixed: Bug with cursors not always showing on Mac and Linux build
Fixed: Warriors would take damage and forget to eat
Fixed: Some bugs that would stop the enemies from moving at night
Updated: The Credits page now shows better information.
Small patch 1.2.7 for Bunny Bunker
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2926131
- Loading history…
macOS English Depot 2926132
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2926133
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update