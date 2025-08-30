 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19795053
Update notes via Steam Community
We will continue to update and work on the game, improving it with each release.

Currently we have improved the Demo, and have done some refactoring of the core of the game, and in the future we are planning on updating the level design, some new tiles and other exiting things, stay tuned.

In this Patch is:

Fixed: Bug with cursors not always showing on Mac and Linux build
Fixed: Warriors would take damage and forget to eat
Fixed: Some bugs that would stop the enemies from moving at night
Updated: The Credits page now shows better information.

