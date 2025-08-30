 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19794963 Edited 30 August 2025 – 06:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What's New?

Gameplay

  • NEW SPECIAL: Reflector special (shield)

  • NEW ITEM: Bat (melee item)

  • Added ability to shield your turrets

  • Items can now interact with springs

  • Player movement is now more momentum based

  • Randomize initial spawn positions for each round

  • Added ability to play with whatever combination of teams you would like in Deathmatch & King of the Crown modes

  • Removed the sponge special

  • Temporarily removed battery item until it is better explained

Game flow

  • Separated shop and game lobby area.

  • Added a lobby area with a big screen

User experience

  • Tutorial now automatically loads when a new player is detected after readying up

  • Removed confusing Team vs FFA chooser

  • Consolidated the 2 different currencies into 1

  • Added a tip popup for how to change gear when you buy a new item

Polish

  • Improved tutorial UI a bit

  • Improve bubble pop effect

  • Turret hurt effect/animation

  • Improve mini explosion effect

  • Improved style of game end screen

Balance

  • Gave the player access to all of the eyes and mouths by default

  • New players now start with 2 coins

  • Decrease eye frames on respawn

  • Increase default music volume to 40%

  • Made experience gained based more on time played than performance

Fixes:

  • Fixed breaking turret on item spawner it doesn't detect and doesn't respawn one

  • Fixed where tutorial achievement wasn’t getting triggered

  • Fixed where you can break your own turrets

  • Fixed where you could Make when you grapple you drop your item

  • Fixed where if you pick up an item while shooting, you don’t stop shooting.

  • Fixed where the grapple hook special wasn’t even in the shop…

What's Next?

I got the wonderful opportunity to show the game off at the game development club at my college. Here are the key takeaways:

  • Players didn't necessarily know that you could jump while rolling

  • Players don't understand that certain specials behave differently if you hold the special button down

  • Didn't know what items were/did

    • No idea what the battery did (thought it was a bullet)

    • No idea what the shield pot did (never threw it at their feet)

    • Didn’t know what the mine was

  • Didn't understand that rolling was an essential part of the gameplay (they didn't roll much at all)

  • Didn't know you could walk jump as much as you'd like

  • Didn't know there was more than one mode

  • Didn’t seem to pay much attention to the score

  • Didn’t know how to access phone to change their items in the lobby/shop

This will be the main focus of the next update.

These would also be nice to add in the next update:

  • Hammer special

  • Boomerang item

  • Shockwave grenade

  • Duplicator gun?

  • Unlocking worlds

  • Gambling mechanic for getting hats

  • More sounds

Changed files in this update

