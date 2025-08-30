Gameplay

Temporarily removed battery item until it is better explained

Added ability to play with whatever combination of teams you would like in Deathmatch & King of the Crown modes

Randomize initial spawn positions for each round

Player movement is now more momentum based

Items can now interact with springs

Added ability to shield your turrets

Game flow

User experience

Added a tip popup for how to change gear when you buy a new item

Consolidated the 2 different currencies into 1

Tutorial now automatically loads when a new player is detected after readying up

Polish

Balance

Made experience gained based more on time played than performance

New players now start with 2 coins

Gave the player access to all of the eyes and mouths by default

Fixes:

Fixed breaking turret on item spawner it doesn't detect and doesn't respawn one

Fixed where tutorial achievement wasn’t getting triggered

Fixed where you can break your own turrets

Fixed where you could Make when you grapple you drop your item

Fixed where if you pick up an item while shooting, you don’t stop shooting.