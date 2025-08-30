Optimization Updates:
1. Fixed an issue where allied creatures would go berserk and attack their own structures.
2. Adjusted the behavior of allied creatures actively attacking abnormal creatures; now they only act if the creature poses a threat to structures or players.
Optimization Updates:
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update