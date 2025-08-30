 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19794962 Edited 30 August 2025 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Optimization Updates:
1. Fixed an issue where allied creatures would go berserk and attack their own structures.
2. Adjusted the behavior of allied creatures actively attacking abnormal creatures; now they only act if the creature poses a threat to structures or players.

