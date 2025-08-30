 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19794855 Edited 30 August 2025 – 06:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Pre-Public Beta (Pilot) Update Notes

New Features:

  • Added save/load functionality for player progress.

  • Completely revamped the UI for better visuals and usability.

Improvements & Fixes:

  • Fixed various known bugs to enhance overall stability.

