Pre-Public Beta (Pilot) Update Notes
New Features:
Added save/load functionality for player progress.
Completely revamped the UI for better visuals and usability.
Improvements & Fixes:
Fixed various known bugs to enhance overall stability.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Pre-Public Beta (Pilot) Update Notes
New Features:
Added save/load functionality for player progress.
Completely revamped the UI for better visuals and usability.
Improvements & Fixes:
Fixed various known bugs to enhance overall stability.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update