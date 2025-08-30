 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 August 2025 Build 19794844 Edited 30 August 2025 – 13:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

With the launch of a whole doubling of the game's live service came a lot of issues we didn't foresee, but we're working towards a stable live service! We're also implementing features to improve the speed we can work on translations for the game.

Features

  • Hover Jutsu Slots to see when they unlock

  • Player Login Queue System (Experimental)
    Much needed system to ensure players can quickly play as soon as the server comes online. Previously, players would constantly spam the login button until they could hopefully get through. This could mean at times that nobody could even get in because the server was so inundated by login requests.

Changes

  • Beginner players start with 10 Jutsu slots instead of 5 now
    But the later slots still start unlocking at the same levels

  • Improved oAuth login responsiveness substantially

  • (Admin) Changed Geo Lookup to different service

Bug Fixes

  • Removed Legacy NC item conversion in Hawk server

  • Fixed server crash caused by Steam API servers being non-responsive

  • Fixed permanent dead but alive mode caused by server restarting when you are fainted

  • Fixed players unable to learn different Jutsu if same unique index

  • Fixed Team bugs caused by latest update

  • Fixed Guild Listing not clearing visually when changing between Toad and Hawk servers

  • Fixed new players starting with all starter headbands

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1674011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link