With the launch of a whole doubling of the game's live service came a lot of issues we didn't foresee, but we're working towards a stable live service! We're also implementing features to improve the speed we can work on translations for the game.
Features
Hover Jutsu Slots to see when they unlock
Player Login Queue System (Experimental)
Much needed system to ensure players can quickly play as soon as the server comes online. Previously, players would constantly spam the login button until they could hopefully get through. This could mean at times that nobody could even get in because the server was so inundated by login requests.
Changes
Beginner players start with 10 Jutsu slots instead of 5 now
But the later slots still start unlocking at the same levels
Improved oAuth login responsiveness substantially
(Admin) Changed Geo Lookup to different service
Bug Fixes
Removed Legacy NC item conversion in Hawk server
Fixed server crash caused by Steam API servers being non-responsive
Fixed permanent dead but alive mode caused by server restarting when you are fainted
Fixed players unable to learn different Jutsu if same unique index
Fixed Team bugs caused by latest update
Fixed Guild Listing not clearing visually when changing between Toad and Hawk servers
Fixed new players starting with all starter headbands
Changed files in this update