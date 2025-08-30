 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19794842 Edited 30 August 2025 – 06:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • \[Rest Phase] after battles:
    Collect resources directly on the battlefield, with a visible operation range. Added new sound effects and “fly-to-inventory” animations for collection and loot.

  • Item System Expansion:

    • Added consumable one-time items that are automatically destroyed after battle (e.g., Water Bomb creates Wet status at your feet).

    • Added new consumables that can cleanse Wet / Poisoned / Blinded states.

    • Added a “Pickpocket” one-time item that can randomly steal food from enemies.

    • Enemy food is now displayed during battle, making it easier to decide whether to steal or anticipate enemy healing.

  • Eating Rules: Characters can now continue moving after eating. (AI follows the same rule.)

  • Terrain & Resources:
    Four new base map sizes (18×8, 12×12, 15×10, 10×15).
    Random mountain/water tiles, tree generation (including Toxic Trees), mining nodes, animals, wheat, and other special resources.
    Auto-generated decorations.
    UI now shows current terrain, available resources, and enemy types.

  • \[Bounty System]:
    Unlocks starting from Stage 4, with three difficulty levels (Easy / Normal / Hard).
    Enemy levels and coin rewards scale with difficulty.
    Rewards from bounty battles do not appear in shops.
    Victory condition is unified to “Defeat all enemies.”

  • Progression & Growth:

    • Removed “+Qi on every level up.” Qi can now only be obtained via gear crafting.

    • Gain 1 skill point every 2 levels, with a new upgrade prompt and skill animation.

    • Adjusted EXP formula: reduced EXP gain when defeating lower-level enemies.

Improvements

  • Rest Phase: refined UI and operation prompts, and removed unrelated battle prompts for clarity.

  • Improved collection/loot animations when flying into the inventory.

  • Character UI: refined right-click skill prompts to prevent lingering tooltips.

  • Bounty stages: standardized enemy initial behavior for consistency.

  • Overhead defense indicator now displays correctly.

  • One-time items now display clear consumable markers.

  • Forging interface: even for unavailable items, hovering now shows detailed information.

Fixes

  • Trees across all maps are now prefabs, fixing initialization errors in some stages.

  • Fixed spawn errors caused by blocked initial positions (increased stability).

  • Adjusted edge cases in auto-generated maps to reduce units spawning on mountain tops.

  • Cleansing skill range indicators are being unified; currently, Cleanse Poison only supports Lv1.

  • Bounty-related fixes:

    • Random resource duplication.

    • Incorrect enemy facing direction at spawn.

    • Resource-fly animations occasionally shifting the camera view.

  • Terrain fixes: water tile corner auto-completion issues; camera not centered on auto-generated maps.

  • Summons: now properly handled in Camp Mode (were not displayed or able to collect).

  • Rest Phase idle character coloring fixed: previously stayed gray after entering camp, now displays normally.

Changed files in this update

