\[Rest Phase] after battles:

Collect resources directly on the battlefield, with a visible operation range. Added new sound effects and “fly-to-inventory” animations for collection and loot.

Item System Expansion: Added consumable one-time items that are automatically destroyed after battle (e.g., Water Bomb creates Wet status at your feet).

Added new consumables that can cleanse Wet / Poisoned / Blinded states.

Added a “Pickpocket” one-time item that can randomly steal food from enemies.

Enemy food is now displayed during battle, making it easier to decide whether to steal or anticipate enemy healing.

Eating Rules: Characters can now continue moving after eating. (AI follows the same rule.)

Terrain & Resources:

Four new base map sizes (18×8, 12×12, 15×10, 10×15).

Random mountain/water tiles, tree generation (including Toxic Trees), mining nodes, animals, wheat, and other special resources.

Auto-generated decorations.

UI now shows current terrain, available resources, and enemy types.

\[Bounty System]:

Unlocks starting from Stage 4, with three difficulty levels (Easy / Normal / Hard).

Enemy levels and coin rewards scale with difficulty.

Rewards from bounty battles do not appear in shops.

Victory condition is unified to “Defeat all enemies.”