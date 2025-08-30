New Features
\[Rest Phase] after battles:
Collect resources directly on the battlefield, with a visible operation range. Added new sound effects and “fly-to-inventory” animations for collection and loot.
Item System Expansion:
Added consumable one-time items that are automatically destroyed after battle (e.g., Water Bomb creates Wet status at your feet).
Added new consumables that can cleanse Wet / Poisoned / Blinded states.
Added a “Pickpocket” one-time item that can randomly steal food from enemies.
Enemy food is now displayed during battle, making it easier to decide whether to steal or anticipate enemy healing.
Eating Rules: Characters can now continue moving after eating. (AI follows the same rule.)
Terrain & Resources:
Four new base map sizes (18×8, 12×12, 15×10, 10×15).
Random mountain/water tiles, tree generation (including Toxic Trees), mining nodes, animals, wheat, and other special resources.
Auto-generated decorations.
UI now shows current terrain, available resources, and enemy types.
\[Bounty System]:
Unlocks starting from Stage 4, with three difficulty levels (Easy / Normal / Hard).
Enemy levels and coin rewards scale with difficulty.
Rewards from bounty battles do not appear in shops.
Victory condition is unified to “Defeat all enemies.”
Progression & Growth:
Removed “+Qi on every level up.” Qi can now only be obtained via gear crafting.
Gain 1 skill point every 2 levels, with a new upgrade prompt and skill animation.
Adjusted EXP formula: reduced EXP gain when defeating lower-level enemies.
Improvements
Rest Phase: refined UI and operation prompts, and removed unrelated battle prompts for clarity.
Improved collection/loot animations when flying into the inventory.
Character UI: refined right-click skill prompts to prevent lingering tooltips.
Bounty stages: standardized enemy initial behavior for consistency.
Overhead defense indicator now displays correctly.
One-time items now display clear consumable markers.
Forging interface: even for unavailable items, hovering now shows detailed information.
Fixes
Trees across all maps are now prefabs, fixing initialization errors in some stages.
Fixed spawn errors caused by blocked initial positions (increased stability).
Adjusted edge cases in auto-generated maps to reduce units spawning on mountain tops.
Cleansing skill range indicators are being unified; currently, Cleanse Poison only supports Lv1.
Bounty-related fixes:
Random resource duplication.
Incorrect enemy facing direction at spawn.
Resource-fly animations occasionally shifting the camera view.
Terrain fixes: water tile corner auto-completion issues; camera not centered on auto-generated maps.
Summons: now properly handled in Camp Mode (were not displayed or able to collect).
Rest Phase idle character coloring fixed: previously stayed gray after entering camp, now displays normally.
Changed files in this update