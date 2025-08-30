 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19794841
1.Adjusted the internal cooldown for holding left-click to continuously use items, and increased the internal cooldown for eating.

2.In the inventory, holding Shift while clicking an item slot will quickly move the item between the Backpack and the toolbar.

3.Added a “Rearrange Items” button in the inventory.

4.Increased the difficulty of the Harvest and Withering levels.

5.Adjusted the prices of certain seeds and relics.

