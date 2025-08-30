1.Adjusted the internal cooldown for holding left-click to continuously use items, and increased the internal cooldown for eating.



2.In the inventory, holding Shift while clicking an item slot will quickly move the item between the Backpack and the toolbar.



3.Added a “Rearrange Items” button in the inventory.



4.Increased the difficulty of the Harvest and Withering levels.



5.Adjusted the prices of certain seeds and relics.