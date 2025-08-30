This update primarily addresses some functional anomalies and user experience issues, improving overall game stability and playability.
Update Content
🛠️Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where objects would get stuck in your hand when placing them on a robot.
Fixed an issue where a baseball bat would get lost when a thief steals something.
Fixed an issue where the model's clothing would be incorrectly displayed after taking multiple private photos.
Fixed an issue where package photos would turn white after saving them with a value of 0.
👨🎨Optimization Adjustments
The daily limit for scratch-off lottery tickets has been adjusted to 20–40, improving the player experience.
🐞Functionality and Security
To strengthen anti-piracy measures and protect the experience and rights of legitimate players, all players will only be able to play the game for 7 days when Steam is offline.
