30 August 2025 Build 19794805 Edited 30 August 2025 – 21:13:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update primarily addresses some functional anomalies and user experience issues, improving overall game stability and playability.

Update Content

🛠️Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where objects would get stuck in your hand when placing them on a robot.

  • Fixed an issue where a baseball bat would get lost when a thief steals something.

  • Fixed an issue where the model's clothing would be incorrectly displayed after taking multiple private photos.

  • Fixed an issue where package photos would turn white after saving them with a value of 0.

👨‍🎨Optimization Adjustments

  • The daily limit for scratch-off lottery tickets has been adjusted to 20–40, improving the player experience.

🐞Functionality and Security

  • To strengthen anti-piracy measures and protect the experience and rights of legitimate players, all players will only be able to play the game for 7 days when Steam is offline.

