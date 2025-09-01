New Content:

Several new expensive end-game upgrades in the Research menu.

Mastery Upgrade Menu: Use the new Mastery Point resource earned from Skill Masteries to upgrade various incredibly powerful end-game upgrades in this all new upgrade menu.

Skill Masteries: This end-game mechanic allows you to significantly boost the effectiveness of each hero's skill with added stats, buffs, and other changes. This mechanic unlocks for each individual hero when they reach rank 2000. They can then complete new skill-related missions to increase their skill mastery level. Completing these missions will also reward the new Mastery Point resource.

Changes:

Slightly increased the amount of Weekly Tickets in the premium Weekly Packs (to keep up with the increased income of this resource from new events).

Complete overhaul of the Automation menu to make functions, upgrades, and settings more streamlined and less clunky.

Removed the "idle" status mechanic from the Idle Bonus functions. These functions were renamed to Stat Boosts. They are no longer related to your "idle" status, meaning you can play actively without the bonuses resetting. Now, the bonuses will only reset when you unequip the function.

Added new "Starting Value" upgrades to increase the initial bonuses of Stat Boost functions immediately after equipping them.