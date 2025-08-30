 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19794707 Edited 30 August 2025 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed handle marker lag issue after exit
  • Mini-map defaults to maximum zoom
  • Optimized some issues with scene changes causing chaos
  • Fixed some elite monster phase transition issues
  • Replace the bgm the right of sky island

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2059211
