- Fixed handle marker lag issue after exit
- Mini-map defaults to maximum zoom
- Optimized some issues with scene changes causing chaos
- Fixed some elite monster phase transition issues
- Replace the bgm the right of sky island
v1.2.19
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2059211
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update