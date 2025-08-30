 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 August 2025 Build 19794705 Edited 30 August 2025 – 05:06:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug with the Goddess Statue

  • Hid tabs that couldn’t be selected in the settings menu on the title screen

  • Fixed a text garbling issue on the stage selection screen

  • Changed the Wishlist button on the title screen to a Steam button

  • Fixed a bug where negative coin values for pieces were displayed as “--”

Changed files in this update

Depot 2916671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link