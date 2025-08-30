Fixed a bug with the Goddess Statue
Hid tabs that couldn’t be selected in the settings menu on the title screen
Fixed a text garbling issue on the stage selection screen
Changed the Wishlist button on the title screen to a Steam button
Fixed a bug where negative coin values for pieces were displayed as “--”
Ver0.7.0.2update
