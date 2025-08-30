 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19794668 Edited 30 August 2025 – 05:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Cauldron buff category now provides 2.5% buff power per Tier.
• Cauldron collection cards now have a progress bar.
• You can now sort items in the items tab of statistics by Tier.
• Reworked quest window.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2940001
macOS Depot 2940002
Linux Depot 2940003
