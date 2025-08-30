• Cauldron buff category now provides 2.5% buff power per Tier.
• Cauldron collection cards now have a progress bar.
• You can now sort items in the items tab of statistics by Tier.
• Reworked quest window.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2940001
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2940002
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2940003
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update