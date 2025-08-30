 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19794658 Edited 30 August 2025 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-In the lobby, pizzas are now sorted based on the toppings you own the most of.
-Added a Max FPS 90 option in the settings menu.
-Hemicrypt’s helmet defense has been significantly nerfed.
-Removed the item in the multiplayer window where all connections were displayed as “Critical.” Network -latency may still occur depending on the distance from the host. We will update soon to better indicate -possible latency issues, either by showing the host’s region or through other methods.

