-In the lobby, pizzas are now sorted based on the toppings you own the most of.
-Added a Max FPS 90 option in the settings menu.
-Hemicrypt’s helmet defense has been significantly nerfed.
-Removed the item in the multiplayer window where all connections were displayed as “Critical.” Network -latency may still occur depending on the distance from the host. We will update soon to better indicate -possible latency issues, either by showing the host’s region or through other methods.
Update Notes - Build v0.8.1073
