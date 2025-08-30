 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19794634 Edited 30 August 2025 – 04:13:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Fixed curve feeling crappy.

- Fixed touch decel being slightly heavier, this was an accident, sorry.

- Adjusted new UI color scheme gradient so it should be a bit easier on the eyes.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Pro Soccer Online Content Depot 1583321
