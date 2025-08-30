Optimizations:
1. Replaced Jeep model (redesigned Jeep skin)
2. Optimized enemy detection on vehicles
3. Vehicle braking on slopes (pressing acceleration allows short forward momentum)
4. Switching between backpack and settings interface
5. Increased third-person pickup range
6. Disabled voice chat for Asia servers (temporarily disabled to improve gameplay environment)
7. Disable lobby chat functionality
8. Increase explosive arrow weight
9. Simplify weapon, clothing, and vehicle purchase interfaces in the store
Bug Fixes:
1. Disable weapon switching via mouse wheel when opening backpack
Update Bonus CDK: FMTC0830VBSS78
