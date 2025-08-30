 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19794491 Edited 30 August 2025 – 04:13:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Optimizations:
1. Replaced Jeep model (redesigned Jeep skin)
2. Optimized enemy detection on vehicles
3. Vehicle braking on slopes (pressing acceleration allows short forward momentum)
4. Switching between backpack and settings interface
5. Increased third-person pickup range
6. Disabled voice chat for Asia servers (temporarily disabled to improve gameplay environment)
7. Disable lobby chat functionality
8. Increase explosive arrow weight
9. Simplify weapon, clothing, and vehicle purchase interfaces in the store

Bug Fixes:
1. Disable weapon switching via mouse wheel when opening backpack

Update Bonus CDK: FMTC0830VBSS78

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2324111
