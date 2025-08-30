This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hellish morning, exorcists!

We’ve been hard at work going through all your feedback, updating and making new cards and curios (which is mostly a lot of new backend engineering work), adjusting power progression and balance, and many other things. We've also managed to slip some accessibility updates in.

As a reminder, being a beta build, it's going to be less stable than the live build branch. This means it's more prone to breaking and strange errors, but if you’re willing to experiment to help us out in making sure the fixes we’re putting in are working, we really appreciate it!

What does the beta include?

Demon intent display updates! It should now be clearer what the demon is doing and to whom, through target indicators

A variety of updated and reworked cards as well as some new cards (new cards do not yet have their proper art yet)

Updated and reworked curios as well as some new curios (new curios do not yet have their proper art yet)

Accessibility options: Turn off background motion in exorcisms, large text for tooltips, large text for storylets

Card reward numbers have significantly rebalanced - Lesser Demons give you 1 of 2 cards, Greater Demons give you 1 of 3 cards, Region Bosses give you 2 of 4 cards

Updated and slightly more intelligent behaviour for some demons, and Shame’s minions now work correctly

Improvements to speed of various UI animations (let us know anywhere things are still particularly slow, especially with repeat actions eg. minions etc)

Doubt now only affects Damage-dealing cards and effects

Pocket has changed to only occur on discard, moving the card it is on to the top of the draw pile

Haunting Song has been renamed to Haunting Chorus (Dave liked it better)

Light the Candles has been renamed to Illumination to prevent confusion about its behaviour (it does not, in fact, light the candles)

There should no longer be any issues quitting mid-exorcism, continuing or starting a new run, and entering another exorcism

Various other bug-fixes

Not included, but planned for next week’s release:

Specific damage display for cards and demon intent - this one is still cooking, due to lots of backend work required -- there's a chance this one may have to get pushed out, depending on how things go, but we'll let you know in our release update next week

Bugfixes for demon intent display (we know there are issues, any you report are very helpful)

As many of the rest of the planned curios and cards as we're able to get through!

Several ways to add additional Candles (up to 5), as well as a new status called Spark, which lights a Candle at the start of your turn per stack, and removes a stack.

The basics for shop upgrades, our first meta-progression element - at the cost of Faith, you'll be able to gain progressive permanent discounts at each shop.

Update on Light

Thank you all for your thoughts and feedback on Light last week! We're so glad that it’s working as intended. We’ll leave it as it is, if the current balance feels about right

How do I access a beta build?

To access the Malys beta build in between updates, there’ll be a few things you need to do.

Right click on Malys in Steam and select ‘Properties’ In the ‘Properties’ window, click on the ‘Betas’ tab. Select the Beta Branch from the dropdown menu. Close out and Steam should automatically start downloading the Malys Beta!

It’s important that we know which build you’re on for testing purposes, so make sure you provide that information to us in your bug submissions and feedback submissions.You can always return to the main branch exactly the same way.

Give us your feedback on the changes!

Some of these are big, substantive changes that fundamentally change difficulty and power progression, as well as many new options and mechanical combinations. These are always difficult to gauge, and so we are relying on you to tell us what feels like it's working, and what totally sucks.

Bug reports and feedback submissions are GREATLY appreciated.

Until next week, happy exorcising!

x

Summerfall