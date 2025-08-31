 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19794397
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi y'all! It's Calex and Annie; a bit of a shorter one this time but we wanted to push out a quick update with some bug fixes and for QOL.

As always, it's been overwhelmingly amazing to see your support for the game! Your energy is infectious; we may not have been working on the game very much before, but this has given us a little boost this past month.

For you all who have stuck with us so far... thank you! We have so many thanks to give, and in the meantime, those thanks have taken on many forms. This empty, abandoned factory, and the smothered night sky may yet still have more secrets to share.

See you all in a month.

Patch Notes:

Modifiers

  • Added two new modifiers

    • Bolt Room chance modifier: Modifies the chance for bolt reward rooms.

    • Mod EXP modifier: A multiplier on the amount of XP that gets funneled into your mods.

Misc

  • Improved room boundary collision (the smoothening)

  • Minor enemy balance changes

  • A Gun Jumpers Ko-Fi link has been added to the main menu.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixes to bolt spawn rates

  • Fixes to Flame Form Evo 2: Oil Leak

  • Fixed a bug with room turrets not firing

  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and optimizations

