Another small one gamers, focused mainly on the end of the game, some small stuff I ran out of time to do on launch day.
Rocket launcher multi-shot has been sadly nerfed… instead of firing three rockets it fires two, it’s still overpowered but now the final boss and last levels should be a little bit more challenging with the upgrade.
Billy zombie attack level has a monitor for him to work on
Elevators in the final level have fixed and added graphics
Final boss has a new line of dialogue at the start.
Some of the boss names have been better aligned on the screen
Fixed a Hank co-op ammo glitch
Fixed an Act 1 leftover crash if you die will on a vine or ladder, thank u Othon <3
Weapons in Acts 1 and 2 have had their aiming reticles more defined on screen which helps especially when playing on controller or on a tv.
Fixed an oversight where in one of the final bunker levels there was a bonus area with no bonus.
That's it for now! Done in one evening, so more to come probably. I think these are some of the last things I knew I wanted to do with the game in terms of fixes.
