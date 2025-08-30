 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19794292 Edited 30 August 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Another small one gamers, focused mainly on the end of the game, some small stuff I ran out of time to do on launch day.

WHAT IS NEW BOY -

  • Rocket launcher multi-shot has been sadly nerfed… instead of firing three rockets it fires two, it’s still overpowered but now the final boss and last levels should be a little bit more challenging with the upgrade.

  • Billy zombie attack level has a monitor for him to work on

  • Elevators in the final level have fixed and added graphics

  • Final boss has a new line of dialogue at the start.

  • Some of the boss names have been better aligned on the screen

  • Fixed a Hank co-op ammo glitch

  • Fixed an Act 1 leftover crash if you die will on a vine or ladder, thank u Othon <3

  • Weapons in Acts 1 and 2 have had their aiming reticles more defined on screen which helps especially when playing on controller or on a tv.

  • Fixed an oversight where in one of the final bunker levels there was a bonus area with no bonus.

That's it for now! Done in one evening, so more to come probably. I think these are some of the last things I knew I wanted to do with the game in terms of fixes.

Song of the Update:


Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 2335331
