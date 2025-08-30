 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19794273 Edited 30 August 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A recent update that included a fix for the issue where laser towers did not always fill their inventory with fuel cells was causing deliveries to sometimes stop.

The fix has been reverted until a better solution can be found.

My apologies introducing a big bug by trying to fix a small bug!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2510181
  • Loading history…
