A recent update that included a fix for the issue where laser towers did not always fill their inventory with fuel cells was causing deliveries to sometimes stop.
The fix has been reverted until a better solution can be found.
My apologies introducing a big bug by trying to fix a small bug!
Delivery Bug Fix
