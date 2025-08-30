- Added cinematic camera mode
- Added Grand Canyon, Capitol Reef samples
- Fixed crash when zooming in to view trees on AMD cards
- Fixed bug where image heightmap would fail to export when extension is not specified
- Fixed various other crashing issues
Update notes for v2.0.3.4
