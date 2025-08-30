 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19794243 Edited 30 August 2025 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added cinematic camera mode
  • Added Grand Canyon, Capitol Reef samples
  • Fixed crash when zooming in to view trees on AMD cards
  • Fixed bug where image heightmap would fail to export when extension is not specified
  • Fixed various other crashing issues

