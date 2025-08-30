 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19794235
Update notes via Steam Community
1.42.2 (August 29)
  • Photos with the Selfie Stick now save to your Steam Screenshots. When you share the Screenshot on Steam, the "Users in this screenshot" section will include players who were in the frame when the photo was taken.
  • Enforcer Anti-Cheat has been re-activated. However, it is dormant to verify stability and performance. Proton support has been tested and verified for Proton GE and Proton Experimental. No bans will be issued.


1.42.1 (August 29)
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes name gradients and tags from Supporter Edition would not appear on the scoreboard.

Windows 64-bit Redmatch 2 64x Depot 1280771
