- Photos with the Selfie Stick now save to your Steam Screenshots. When you share the Screenshot on Steam, the "Users in this screenshot" section will include players who were in the frame when the photo was taken.
- Enforcer Anti-Cheat has been re-activated. However, it is dormant to verify stability and performance. Proton support has been tested and verified for Proton GE and Proton Experimental. No bans will be issued.
1.42.1 (August 29)
- Fixed a bug where sometimes name gradients and tags from Supporter Edition would not appear on the scoreboard.
