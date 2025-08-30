 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19794214 Edited 30 August 2025 – 03:13:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Kill The Music v1.24

This small update focuses on additional Balance Tuning.

CHANGES

  • Adjusted Kill Quota to increase more gradually, making earlier rounds quick and later rounds longer. 

  • Increased difference between “Easy” and “Hard” Kill Quotas

  • Set “Easy” Difficulty to always give “No Reward”

  • Tuned chances of “timer” rooms vs “kill quota” rounds.

  • Tuned chances of “kill quota + timer” rounds on Hard Difficulty. 

  • Removed 4 Star and 5 Star Guarantee Round Rewards (currently inconsistent) 

Next up is the Added Boss Fight Variety!


Stay Tuned,

Nikko Nikko 


