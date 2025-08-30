Kill The Music v1.24
This small update focuses on additional Balance Tuning.
CHANGES
Adjusted Kill Quota to increase more gradually, making earlier rounds quick and later rounds longer.
Increased difference between “Easy” and “Hard” Kill Quotas
Set “Easy” Difficulty to always give “No Reward”
Tuned chances of “timer” rooms vs “kill quota” rounds.
Tuned chances of “kill quota + timer” rounds on Hard Difficulty.
Removed 4 Star and 5 Star Guarantee Round Rewards (currently inconsistent)
Next up is the Added Boss Fight Variety!
Stay Tuned,
Nikko Nikko
