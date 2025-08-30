 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19794156 Edited 30 August 2025 – 03:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update includes the following fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where clicking outside the game window while the game was running could cause a crash.
  • Other minor fixes.

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 2425322
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2425323
  • Loading history…
