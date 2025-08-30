- Fixed an issue where clicking outside the game window while the game was running could cause a crash.
- Other minor fixes.
Version 1.0.1 Update (2025/08/30)
Update notes via Steam Community
This update includes the following fixes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
macOS Depot 2425322
- Loading history…
Windows Depot 2425323
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update