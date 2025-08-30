Supporter Edition

As many of you know, I've been working on Redmatch 2 as a solo developer for the past 6 years since its itch.io release in 2019. This game has sparked such an amazing community and taken off way more than I ever could have anticipated. Thank you all for playing! It's been my favorite project to work on, and I can't wait to implement all the ideas I have left for it.

I've just released Supporter Edition, which is a great way to support me and my projects! There are a ton of new unique perks, including GIF skins, banners, a selfie stick, a custom name gradient, and more!







New File Browser

A lot of players had issues with crashing while using the new Upload File feature for custom skins and banners due to the library I used to interact with the Windows file explorer. I've replaced it with a custom in-game file browser, so no more crashes should occur!

All Changes