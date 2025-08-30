 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19794118 Edited 30 August 2025 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
  • Improve siege attacker AI
  • Improve defender unit behavior
  • Improve unit behavior around stairs
  • Optimize various siege systems
  • Fix critical issue with quick battles
  • Fix stormram path not regenerating when placin gate
  • Fix bartizan collision

