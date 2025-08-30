- Improve siege attacker AI
- Improve defender unit behavior
- Improve unit behavior around stairs
- Optimize various siege systems
- Fix critical issue with quick battles
- Fix stormram path not regenerating when placin gate
- Fix bartizan collision
Small update - August 30th 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
