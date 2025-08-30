Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where Ashat's invincibility state would not end after using the Phase 1 Groggy Pattern.
Fixed a bug where camera shake did not stop after the Audience Chamber.
Fixed a bug where the Iron Spear effect description could not be loaded in the Legendary Gear Craft popup.
Fixed a bug where the Player Character's current HP decreased upon leveling up.
Fixed a bug where an item's effect was not applied when picking up an item from its equipped slot with the mouse and then re-equipping it to the same slot.
