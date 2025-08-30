 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 August 2025 Build 19794076 Edited 30 August 2025 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Ashat's invincibility state would not end after using the Phase 1 Groggy Pattern.

  • Fixed a bug where camera shake did not stop after the Audience Chamber.

  • Fixed a bug where the Iron Spear effect description could not be loaded in the Legendary Gear Craft popup.

  • Fixed a bug where the Player Character's current HP decreased upon leveling up.

  • Fixed a bug where an item's effect was not applied when picking up an item from its equipped slot with the mouse and then re-equipping it to the same slot.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2803281
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link