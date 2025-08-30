Version 0.3.0 - 08/29/25

========================



GM Module Features:

-------------------

- New Map Type: World Maps

- Able to travel between worlds, dungeons, or within same world map

- Widgets that show static map images can now be zoomed / panned



GM Module Bug Fixes/Improvements:

---------------------------------

- Reworked Map Link system

- Fixed intermap linking

- Double clicking Map Links can be used to initiate travel

- Importing maps/campaigns that are duplicates will append an iteration number

- Campaign Editor dialog a little more streamlined

- Campaign Editor moved as a dialog to main menu

- Close Main Menu after clicking on a menu item (GM Game Window)

- Backup Campaign on save

- Fix light effect edit pull-down not updating when changing light type



Core Bug Fixes/Improvements:

----------------------------

- Improved file migrations to future versions

- Players are sprinkled around destinations when travelling instead of lining

up the tokens

- Improved map transitions

