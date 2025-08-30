Version 0.3.0 - 08/29/25
GM Module Features:
- New Map Type: World Maps
- Able to travel between worlds, dungeons, or within same world map
- Widgets that show static map images can now be zoomed / panned
GM Module Bug Fixes/Improvements:
- Reworked Map Link system
- Fixed intermap linking
- Double clicking Map Links can be used to initiate travel
- Importing maps/campaigns that are duplicates will append an iteration number
- Campaign Editor dialog a little more streamlined
- Campaign Editor moved as a dialog to main menu
- Close Main Menu after clicking on a menu item (GM Game Window)
- Backup Campaign on save
- Fix light effect edit pull-down not updating when changing light type
Core Bug Fixes/Improvements:
- Improved file migrations to future versions
- Players are sprinkled around destinations when travelling instead of lining
up the tokens
- Improved map transitions
