30 August 2025 Build 19794003 Edited 30 August 2025 – 03:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix the error where the treasure chest blocks the forward arrow.
Fixed the error of white icon appearing when randomly selecting treasure chests.
Partial icon resizing.
Angel's movement method has been modified from "walk" to "fly"

Changed files in this update

Depot 3950101
  • Loading history…
