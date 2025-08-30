🎯 A small but impactful patch is here! This update fixes many issues and improves UI and systems for a smoother experience. Here are the details:

The basket system has been removed from the game.

Equipment selling has been added and made easier to use.

Equipment now has a cost.

The junkyard system has been completely updated.

A sound effect for receiving money has been added.

Vehicle sounds have been improved.

Trash pickup/drop sounds are now included.

New footstep sounds have been added.

Task panels are now more descriptive (especially for junkyard tasks).

Action steps in task texts are now highlighted with color and bold font.

Foam and water animations now trigger correctly upon task completion.

The sleep indicator will now remain visible until the player falls asleep.

Visual improvements have been made to the inventory system.