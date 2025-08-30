 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19793824 Edited 30 August 2025 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔧 Hotfix v0.1.1 Update

🎯 A small but impactful patch is here! This update fixes many issues and improves UI and systems for a smoother experience. Here are the details:

🏚️ Junkyard System

  • The junkyard system has been completely updated.

  • Equipment now has a cost.

  • Equipment selling has been added and made easier to use.

  • The basket system has been removed from the game.

🔊 Audio Updates

  • New footstep sounds have been added.

  • Trash pickup/drop sounds are now included.

  • Vehicle sounds have been improved.

  • A sound effect for receiving money has been added.

📋 Task & UI Improvements

  • Task panels are now more descriptive (especially for junkyard tasks).

  • Action steps in task texts are now highlighted with color and bold font.

  • Foam and water animations now trigger correctly upon task completion.

  • The sleep indicator will now remain visible until the player falls asleep.

  • Visual improvements have been made to the inventory system.

  • Incorrect money display during payment has been fixed.

🤖 Worker System

  • Worker equipment system has been fixed.

  • Various bugs in worker AI have been resolved.

⚙️ Repair Mechanics

  • The auto-aim behavior of the tool during car wash/painting has been disabled.

  • In engine repair, failed steps now repeat until done correctly.

  • In hammer repair, the tool no longer drops instantly after a mistake – it drops after several failed attempts.

  • Fixed the issue where the moving line wouldn't stop when hit during hammer repair.

🅿️ Parking System

  • Vehicles now exit the parking area smoothly without getting stuck.

  • Cars now leave properly.

Thanks to your feedback, the game is getting better with each update.

Have fun!

— Red Axe Games Team 🚗💨

