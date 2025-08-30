🔧 Hotfix v0.1.1 Update
🎯 A small but impactful patch is here! This update fixes many issues and improves UI and systems for a smoother experience. Here are the details:
🏚️ Junkyard System
The junkyard system has been completely updated.
Equipment now has a cost.
Equipment selling has been added and made easier to use.
The basket system has been removed from the game.
🔊 Audio Updates
New footstep sounds have been added.
Trash pickup/drop sounds are now included.
Vehicle sounds have been improved.
A sound effect for receiving money has been added.
📋 Task & UI Improvements
Task panels are now more descriptive (especially for junkyard tasks).
Action steps in task texts are now highlighted with color and bold font.
Foam and water animations now trigger correctly upon task completion.
The sleep indicator will now remain visible until the player falls asleep.
Visual improvements have been made to the inventory system.
Incorrect money display during payment has been fixed.
🤖 Worker System
Worker equipment system has been fixed.
Various bugs in worker AI have been resolved.
⚙️ Repair Mechanics
The auto-aim behavior of the tool during car wash/painting has been disabled.
In engine repair, failed steps now repeat until done correctly.
In hammer repair, the tool no longer drops instantly after a mistake – it drops after several failed attempts.
Fixed the issue where the moving line wouldn't stop when hit during hammer repair.
🅿️ Parking System
Vehicles now exit the parking area smoothly without getting stuck.
Cars now leave properly.
Thanks to your feedback, the game is getting better with each update.
Have fun!
— Red Axe Games Team 🚗💨
Changed files in this update